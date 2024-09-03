Dewey Thomas Hardy, Jr.

Dewey Thomas Hardy, Jr. was the firstborn child of Bessie Clara Hardy and Dewey Thomas Hardy, and was born on August 28, 1930, Beech Fork, West Virginia. He passed away on August 24, 2024, Wildwood, FL.

As the oldest, he remained devoted to his five siblings Charlotte Sefcik, Rudolph Hardy, Bill Hardy, Doris Asbury, and Margaret Kefalas.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served as a fireman in the late 1940’s and early 1950’s.

On May 29, 1953, Dewey married Shirley Ann Hardy (July 14, 1935). They were married for 69 years until she died in 2022. Together, they had three children: Rebecca Hardy, Clara Roberts, and Max Hardy.

He was a righteous man who attended church regularly and was affiliated with the Assemblies of God Church. He was saved by Reverend Max Linkous, and they remained close friends for 70 years.

Dewey identified with his West Virginia roots and his role in the coal mines. He worked for the Pocahontas Fuel Co., Consolidated Coal Mines, and retired from Consol, having worked in Bishop, Eckman, and Amonate mines. He always had at least one project in the works, and embraced being productive.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his wife, Shirley Hardy, and three siblings:

Charlotte Sefcik (John), Rudolph Hardy (Sue), and Doris Asbury (Alex). Two siblings survive him: Bill Hardy (Joan) and Margaret Kefalas (Dennis).

Dewey is survived by three children: Rebecca Hardy, Max Hardy (Tammy), and Clara Roberts. He is survived by five grandchildren: Thomas “Hardy” Mitchell, Claire Hardy, Jackson Hardy, Brandon Whitt (Ari), Courtney Whitt, Lauren Brown, and Anna Sword. He is survived by three great-grandchildren: Amelia Valenzuela Mercado, Ethan Whitt, and Claire Goerlitz.

A local memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2024, at the Oxford Assembly of God Church with a reception to be held at 5166 CR 132A Wildwood, FL.