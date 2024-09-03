87.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 3, 2024
type here...

Dewey Thomas Hardy, Jr.

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Dewey Thomas Hardy, Jr.
Dewey Thomas Hardy, Jr.

Dewey Thomas Hardy, Jr. was the firstborn child of Bessie Clara Hardy and Dewey Thomas Hardy, and was born on August 28, 1930, Beech Fork, West Virginia. He passed away on August 24, 2024, Wildwood, FL.

As the oldest, he remained devoted to his five siblings Charlotte Sefcik, Rudolph Hardy, Bill Hardy, Doris Asbury, and Margaret Kefalas.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served as a fireman in the late 1940’s and early 1950’s.

On May 29, 1953, Dewey married Shirley Ann Hardy (July 14, 1935). They were married for 69 years until she died in 2022. Together, they had three children: Rebecca Hardy, Clara Roberts, and Max Hardy.

He was a righteous man who attended church regularly and was affiliated with the Assemblies of God Church. He was saved by Reverend Max Linkous, and they remained close friends for 70 years.

Dewey identified with his West Virginia roots and his role in the coal mines. He worked for the Pocahontas Fuel Co., Consolidated Coal Mines, and retired from Consol, having worked in Bishop, Eckman, and Amonate mines. He always had at least one project in the works, and embraced being productive.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his wife, Shirley Hardy, and three siblings:
Charlotte Sefcik (John), Rudolph Hardy (Sue), and Doris Asbury (Alex). Two siblings survive him: Bill Hardy (Joan) and Margaret Kefalas (Dennis).

Dewey is survived by three children: Rebecca Hardy, Max Hardy (Tammy), and Clara Roberts. He is survived by five grandchildren: Thomas “Hardy” Mitchell, Claire Hardy, Jackson Hardy, Brandon Whitt (Ari), Courtney Whitt, Lauren Brown, and Anna Sword. He is survived by three great-grandchildren: Amelia Valenzuela Mercado, Ethan Whitt, and Claire Goerlitz.

A local memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2024, at the Oxford Assembly of God Church with a reception to be held at 5166 CR 132A Wildwood, FL.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

MAGA snowflakes can dish it out but they can’t take it

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake reader offers a harsh assessment of the MAGA followers and their leader.

Some E-bikes are just glorified motor scooters

A Village of Santo Domingo resident argues that some E-bikes are just glorified motor scooters. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump is complicit in deaths of American soldiers in Afghanistan

A Village of Virginia Trace resident contends that former President Trump is complicit in the deaths of American soldiers in Afghanistan.

We cannot elect cowards intent on removing God for our daily lives

A Village of Rio Grande resident writes that the American voters cannot elect cowards intent on removing God for our daily lives.

Residents must be responsible on multi-modal paths

A Village of St. Catherine resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends resident have a responsibility to use the multi-modal paths in a safe manner.

Photos