Tuesday, September 3, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Patricia M. Shrader, age 86, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2024. She was born in Newport News, Virginia on September 2, 1937.

Patricia worked in banking, in the welfare department and Retired from United States Army Civil Service GS-12. She was also a legal secretary for an attorney

She volunteered at Riverside Hospital ER in Newport News Va, The Villages Hospital in Lady Lake, FL and also volunteered for the Marion County Sheriff Office.

Patricia is survived by Constance Gassaway, Great Niece; Great Nephew, Greg Moss; Wilma Pennington, Niece by marriage; Kent Arrington, Nephew by Marriage, and Leslie Arrington, Nephew by marriage and who was her caretaker.

She was preceded in death by Basil Shrader, Husband; William Moss, Father; Georgie Matthews Moss, Mother; Fredrick Moss Sr., Brother

