Ann Rutherford Wolfe

Ann Rutherford Wolfe, 77, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones.

Born in Clintonville, Wisconsin, Ann spent her childhood in Bay City, Michigan, before eventually residing in Westland and Howell, Michigan. In her retirement years, she found joy and community in The Villages, Florida.

Ann was the beloved mother of Tracie Wolfe and Scott Wolfe, who, along with his wife Stephanie Wolfe, were blessed to have Ann as the grandmother to their children: Annalise, Eric, and Jeremy Wolfe.

She is also survived by her sisters, Elizabeth (McCauley) Vendley and Maureen (McCauley) Ersek. Ann has many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews in both the extended Wolfe and McCauley families. Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Robert Wolfe, who passed away in June 2009. She was preceded in death by her sister Kathleen McCauley, brother Michael McCauley, mother Elizabeth (Hurley-Stevens) McCauley and father Robert McCauley.

Ann devoted her career to the Head Start program, where she excelled in technical administration, focusing on database and technology management. Her work was instrumental in supporting the program and the county, helping to ensure that families in need received the assistance they required.

Ann was loved by everyone she met, and she loved everyone she met. She loved to laugh and brought joy to those around her. Ann was a true “diamond girl,” dedicating herself as a lifelong #1 fan of Neil Diamond. She was also a proud “Parrothead,” embracing the Margaritaville lifestyle as a devoted Jimmy Buffett fan. Her love for music knew no bounds; she adored singing along to her favorite songs or playing the air harmonica with enthusiasm.

Ann’s spirit will be cherished and remembered by all who knew her, as she leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and unforgettable memories.