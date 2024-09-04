88 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Raymond Leclerc, 86, of The Villages, Florida. Born on November 22, 1937, in Berlin, New Hampshire.

Ray was lovingly raised by his Aunt and Uncle, Adele and Joe Cloutier, alongside his cherished cousins, Pauline Donovan and Paul Cloutier. After high school, Ray proudly served his country in the Army for four years, earning the respect of his peers. Following his military service, Ray married Rita, and together they built their life in Connecticut.

He had a successful 20-year career with Connecticut Natural Gas before founding his own company, Cable Construction, which he ran for 25 years. Upon retirement, Ray and Rita moved to The Villages, Florida, where he traded his tennis racquet for golf clubs and made countless friendships. He was a devoted husband, loving father to Denise, and cherished family above all, instilling values of hard work and kindness in those he loved. Ray is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rita.

He is survived by his daughter Denise Gall and her husband Drew, grandchildren Stef and Andrew, cousins Pauline Donovan and Paul Cloutier, brother and sister-in-law Normand and Ella Richard, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ray’s warmth, integrity, and sense of humor touched many lives. He will be deeply missed but forever.

