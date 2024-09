Robert Donald Pharis Jr.

Robert Donald Pharis, Jr., 56, of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida passed away in Lake Panasoffkee, Florida on September 1, 2024.

He was born in Leesburg, Florida on April 28, 1968 to Robert and Norma Pharis.

He was survived by: Son, Tommy Pharis of Ocklawaha; Daughters, Megan (Joe) Taylor of Bushnell, Emily (Mike) Sutfin of Summerfield, Sarah (Dan) Breda of Summerfield. Ten grandchildren, DJ, Tripp, Draven, Bryce, Maddison, Sam, Gabriella, Sophia, Shamon, and Kaison. Sister, Connie Terry of Wildwood and Father Robert D Pharis of Jacksonville.