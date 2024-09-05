Charles E. Harris

Charles E Harris, of Center Hill Florida passed away at the age of 57.

Following in his dad’s footsteps, Charles loved being an over the road truck driver all over the United States and even shared those trips with his sons. He was a hard working man and loved the open road.

Charles leaves behind two sons and a daughter who blessed him with grandchildren and were his whole world, who he called his favorite people. Children are: Derek Harris (Girlfriend Ayla), Holden Harris (Wife Brittany), and Victoria Harris. Grandchildren: Connor Harris, Aria Harris, Brycen Harris and Nora Harris.

Charles is proceeded in death by the mother of his two sons, Shirley Ann Planthaber, his Father Charge’s E Harris, his mother Ruth Ann Connor Harris, and his grandson Landon Peralta.