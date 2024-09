Jorge Diaz

Our beloved Jorge Diaz, peacefully left us on August 14th, 2024.

Loved and missed by His deceased wife, Benita Diaz, his step-daughter and only daughter Patricia Cruz, and his grandchildren Vanessa Maresca-Cruz and Hermann Cruz.

Jorge’s passion for sketching cars and watching Premier Impacto with his Son In Law, Herminio Cruz touched all that knew him. May he RIP in the name of Our Lady of Guadalupe.