77.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 5, 2024
type here...

Mary Lenna Hoetzel

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Mary Lenna Hoetzel
Mary Lenna Hoetzel

Mary Lenna Hoetzel, 82, passed away on August 15, 2024, in The Villages, Florida. Born on February 17, 1942, Mary dedicated much of her life to caring for others as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), a career that highlighted her nurturing and dependable nature.

Mary’s personality was a beacon of kindness and intuition, often brightened by her comical spirit.
She was a graduate of Bald Eagle High School in Runville, Pennsylvania and furthered her education at The University of The State of New York, School of Nursing. Throughout her life, Mary’s commitment to helping others was evident not only in her professional life but also in her personal interests. She was an avid reader, enjoyed golf, crafting, board games, and Mahjong. Mary also cherished spending time with her family and engaging in various outdoor activities. She was a devoted member of the Village View Community Church in Summerfield, Florida, where her funeral services would be held.

Mary was the beloved wife of Robert J. Hoetzel and a cherished mother to Robert S. Hoetzel, Michael J. Hoetzel, and Maryann H. Singlemann and husband Brian. She was a proud grandmother to Bobby, Dominica, Joshua and Bianca, Kyle and Keshia, Liam, and Ian, and a great-grandmother to Kylie, Presley, and Emma. Her family was the cornerstone of her life, always inspiring her to spread love and kindness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marie and Richard Gunsallus, and her brothers, Ralph and Harold Gunsallus. Mary leaves behind a legacy of warmth and generosity, remembered lovingly by her family and all who knew her.

A Service will be held at Village View Community Church in Summerfield Florida on September 7, 2024, at 10 a.m.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Children help choose design for newly opened playground in Lady Lake

Children have helped choose the design for a newly opened playground in Lady Lake.

That was the most unobjective letter I’ve read on Villages-News.com!

A Summerfield reader, in a Letter to the Editor, rebuts a previous letter he said was, “the most unobjective letter” he’s ever read on Villages-News.com

Here’s what I am looking for in our next president

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a list of qualities he is looking for in our next president.

Problem with walkers who won’t get out of the way

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident shares her concern about walkers who won’t get out of the way.

Thank you Laura for telling the truth about Trump!

A Villager of Palo Alto resident offers applause for a previous letter writer to offered her opinion of former President Donald Trump.

Photos