Mary Lenna Hoetzel

Mary Lenna Hoetzel, 82, passed away on August 15, 2024, in The Villages, Florida. Born on February 17, 1942, Mary dedicated much of her life to caring for others as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), a career that highlighted her nurturing and dependable nature.

Mary’s personality was a beacon of kindness and intuition, often brightened by her comical spirit.

She was a graduate of Bald Eagle High School in Runville, Pennsylvania and furthered her education at The University of The State of New York, School of Nursing. Throughout her life, Mary’s commitment to helping others was evident not only in her professional life but also in her personal interests. She was an avid reader, enjoyed golf, crafting, board games, and Mahjong. Mary also cherished spending time with her family and engaging in various outdoor activities. She was a devoted member of the Village View Community Church in Summerfield, Florida, where her funeral services would be held.

Mary was the beloved wife of Robert J. Hoetzel and a cherished mother to Robert S. Hoetzel, Michael J. Hoetzel, and Maryann H. Singlemann and husband Brian. She was a proud grandmother to Bobby, Dominica, Joshua and Bianca, Kyle and Keshia, Liam, and Ian, and a great-grandmother to Kylie, Presley, and Emma. Her family was the cornerstone of her life, always inspiring her to spread love and kindness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marie and Richard Gunsallus, and her brothers, Ralph and Harold Gunsallus. Mary leaves behind a legacy of warmth and generosity, remembered lovingly by her family and all who knew her.

A Service will be held at Village View Community Church in Summerfield Florida on September 7, 2024, at 10 a.m.