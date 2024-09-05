87.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 5, 2024
X-ray at jail reveals suspect has drugs hidden in genital area

By Staff Report
Amber Marie Pheil
Amber Marie Phiel

An X-ray revealed a Summerfield had drugs concealed in her genital area during the booking process at the Marion County Jail.

Amber Phiel, 36, was being sought Sunday in the Belleview area in connection with a “verbal disturbance,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She was also wanted on warrants charging her with false use of identification and driving while license suspended.

When she was being processed at the jail, an X-ray showed “an abnormality in the defendant’s genital region.” Phiel was taken to a changeout room and strip searched. She was asked to squat and cough. Phiel reached into her vagina to retrieve a glass bottle containing a white powder substance that tested positive for fentanyl. The estimated weight of the substance was five grams.

Phiel was booked on numerous charge. Bond was set at $33,500.

