Gabriel James Basil

Gabriel J. Basil, 83, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on September 3rd at Buffalo Crossing Assisted Living Facility.

Born on February 4, 1941, Gabe is survived by his son Jim, his wife Lisa, and their daughter Gabriela; his son Dave, his wife Jennifer, and their children Madison, Mikayla, and Alex; his sister Pat Ciccarelli, and her daughters Allison and Kimberly; his brother-in-law Chuck Trimarchi, his wife Bobbi, and their sons Rob, Pete, and Mike. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Diane, his brother-in-law Gene, and his parents, James and Alice Basil.

Gabe and Diane Basil were married for 58 years, sharing a beautiful life together, most recently in Schenectady, NY and then in The Villages, Florida. Gabe grew up in Follansbee, West Virginia, where he graduated from Follansbee High School. His pursuit of education led him to earn a Bachelor of Arts from West Virginia University, a Master of Science from Union College in Schenectady, NY, and ultimately a Doctor of Education from The University of Pittsburgh.

Gabe had a long and distinguished career in education, beginning as a professor of mathematics before moving his way up to college administration as Dean of Academic Affairs, and later as Vice President, and eventually President. He retired after 26 years at Schenectady County Community College, including 17 years as the longest-serving President in the school’s history, where he was beloved and respected by students and staff alike and led the college to great success.

Outside of his professional life, Gabe was an avid tennis player, a brilliant bridge player, and an amazing tenor in the church choir, most recently at Saint Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. He was known for his engaging stories, dry humor, and infectious laugh, which brought joy to everyone around him. Gabe will be deeply missed and remembered forever as an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend to all who knew him.