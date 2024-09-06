John William Hall

John William Hall, 86, of Rutland, Florida passed away on September 3, 2024. He was born in Aquebogue, New York on April 23, 1938 to John and Jean Hall.

He was of Catholic faith, mostly on Christmas and Easter. John was self-reliant and could fix anything with a pair of pliers, and a hammer. He was a thoughtful host and always made sure he had your favorite food or drink on hand. John grew up with a proud Polish heritage, which he loved to share with the younger generations, neighbors, and friends. He enjoyed working outside, gardening, smoking fish, being on the water, driving a big rig, making moonshine, hard apple cider, Pindo Palm wine and having a few brews. He was a member of the VFW Post #10084 of Lake Panasoffkee and the Moose Lodge of Lake Panasoffkee Lodge #1179.

He is survived by his Children: Mary Anne Corwin (Todd) of Barefoot Bay, FL, Jo Anne Kehl (Bob) of Greenport, NY, Lu Anne Nappe (Chris) of Riverhead, NY, Daniel Hall (Racheal) of Ridge,NY, Victoria Scalise (Mathew) of Inverness, FL, and John W Hall Jr (Vanessa) of Thornton, CO. 9 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, and a great grand twins on the way: sister; Marie Hickey of Panther Valley, NJ.

He was proceeded in death by his wife, Alice M Hall.

A service will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2024 at 11 a.m. (visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.) at Purcell Chapel in Bushnell, Florida. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.