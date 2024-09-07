Jon L. Lathrop

Jon L. Lathrop, age 85, passed away peacefully at home under Cornerstone Hospice care on August 14, 2024, in The Villages, Florida.

Jack was born on June 9, 1939, in La Crosse, WI to Rose Oldenburg Lathrop and William Lathrop and was the third child of their ten children. Jack graduated from Aquinas High School in La Crosse in 1957 and then joined the U.S. Navy. He proudly served aboard the USS English, DD696 for two years.

On May 28, 1960, he married his high school sweetheart Janice Ziegler and moved to Racine, WI where he worked for over 36 years as a machinist for Twin Disc. Following retirement, they moved to The Villages, Florida in 1999 and enjoyed playing golf with several groups, meeting new friends, and traveling on numerous cruises and cross-country road trips visiting family and friends. Jack enjoyed baseball, football and especially the Green Bay Packers. The Lathrop’s recently celebrated their 64th Wedding Anniversary.

Jack is predeceased by his parents, Rose, and Bill Lathrop, six brothers, Bill (Mary), Ned, Joe, Kenny, Michael (Cindy), Larry “Buster”, in-laws Dorothy and M.R. Ziegler, sister-in-law Jean and husband Tony Lanzel, and niece Shelley Ludwig.

Jack was a fun loving and helpful friend to many and is survived by his loving wife, Janice and brothers, Dan (Carol), Steve (Kathie), sister Sue Melster (Don) and brother-in-law Richard Ziegler (Carol), including numerous nieces, nephews, and long-time friends. The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to Cornerstone Hospice for their compassionate care during Jack’s last days and especially for the Cornerstone VA Ceremony of Appreciation for his dedication and courage to keep America free. Jack was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 14222, and the Men’s Guild at St. Mark’s.

A Funeral Mass will be held at (10:00 a.m.) Monday, September 16th at St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 7081 SE Hwy 42, Summerfield, Florida.

A Military interment service will be held in La Crosse, WI later.