Mike Pascarella

Mike Lukas Pascarella, 84, of The Villages, Florida (formerly of Eldred, Pennsylvania), passed away peacefully on September 2, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on May 4, 1940, in Bradford, Pennsylvania Mike was the son of Luke and Margret Affinito Pascarella. He graduated from Lock Haven University with a Bachelor’s degree in education and Saint Bonaventure University with a Master’s degree in school counseling. Mike spent 32 years as an educator, including positions at Bradford Area Schools, Saint Bonaventure University, and Portville Central School, retiring as Guidance Counselor.

On June 12, 1965, he married the love of his life, Mary Katherine Deible. Mike was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who always put his family first. He had a passion for mentoring and supported countless students in finding their career path.

His smile was infectious and when anyone around him saw the smile, they too, had to smile and laugh. A pillar of his community, Mike was a member and officer of numerous service organizations, including the Knights of Columbus, Eldred Boro Council, Eldred Boro Fire Department, and Otto-Eldred School Board.

His kindness, integrity, and unwavering work ethic left a lasting impression on all who knew him. Mike is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary; his children, Michael, father of Sydney, Ryan, and Mitchell; and Mark (Susan Nyhan) father to Chris and Emily; several nieces and nephews, and his sister Rose Marie Best. He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brothers, Frank and Anthony, and sisters Genevive Stabile and Clementine Fields.

A memorial Mass will be held on Monday, October 14, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Saint Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 7081 Southeast Highway 42, Summerfield, Florida 34491.