Robert A. Montmoran

Robert Alexander Montmoran, 93 of Summerfield, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2024 in the Villages, FL. Robert was born and raised in Syracuse, NY to Alexander and Florence Montmoran on September 11, 1930.

He married the love of his life, Janice Lister on April 24, 1954 in Baldwinsville, NY. He was a pharmaceutical sales representative for Bristol Myers Squibb for 30 years. He then retired and moved to Summerfield, FL where he has spent his remaining years. Robert lived a very active and social life.

He enjoyed playing golf – lots of golf ! He was part of numerous golf leagues over the years. He enjoyed the many years of going out to dinner on Friday nights with their big group of friends and play cards/games afterward. Robert and his wife of 70 years traveled to many places – Europe, Hawaii, Canada, and they even took their four kids and camper across the country visiting many sites along the way. He also enjoyed biking – they would bike every day and sometimes on long day trips.

His love of music was his way of bringing joy to others – always singing and humming his favorite tunes. He adored spending time with family, and always did many things with his grandchildren, berry picking, walks around the pond, golf cart rides, playing cards and board games. Robert was a veteran of the Korean War where he served in the Navy.

Robert is preceded in death by his father, Alexander, mother, Florence, and son, Gerald Montmoran.

Robert is survived by his wife -Janice, children – Robert Jr., (Cathy), Bette (Doug), Mary (Tim), grandchildren – Joshua (Aliya), David, Matthew (Laura), Kristen (Jim), Timothy, Thomas, and great grandchildren – Lukas, Alice, Caroline, Molly, Joseph, Edward, Harrison, and Ben.

Memorial service will be held at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL 33513 on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 11:30 a.m.

The family of Robert would like to extend a sincere thank you to Julie and Brandi at the UF Health Hospital in the Villages. They both went above and beyond their call of duty in their care for Robert. We are forever grateful for having them as part of his care team.