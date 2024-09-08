George Sevast

George Christopher Sevast, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and esteemed veteran, passed away on September 5, 2024, at the age of 82. Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to Gertrude (nee Hanley) Sevast and George Christopher Sevast of Lesvos, Greece, George lived a life rich in service, family, and passion.

As a devoted member of Saint Mark Greek Orthodox Church, George enjoyed the sense of community and family he found there. He often attended liturgy and volunteered at the annual Greek festival. Father Gabriel Gadah offered comfort and support to George and his loved ones during George’s final days.

George proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, where he received the Purple Heart medal for wounds received in action. His dedication to America was a cornerstone of his identity. After his military service, George became a cherished member of the Elks Lodge, where he continued his legacy of community service as the Exalted Ruler.

In his youth, George was known for his competitive roller skating as well as his lifelong love for hunting and fishing. He developed an enthusiasm for collecting, amassing an impressive array of sports and Coca-Cola memorabilia. George retired from Coca-Cola, where his dedication to his work mirrored his commitment to his hobbies.

George moved to The Villages in 2001, where he embraced an active and vibrant lifestyle. He enjoyed playing golf, socializing at the town square, admiring classic cars, and watching movies. His love for travel took him to Europe, Mexico, and various Caribbean Islands, enriching his life with memorable experiences.

George is survived by his loving wife, Fran Sevast, and his children: Adrienne Fenton, Tracy Sevast, George Sevast III, Michelle Sevast, David Lewis Sr., Stacey Hartwell, and son-in-law George Hartwell. His legacy also includes his grandchildren: Jessica Sevast, Andrea Santiago, Bryan Sevast, Destiny Sevast, David Lewis Jr., Nyah Hartwell, and Kylie Hartwell. He was preceded in death by his grandchildren Robert Drumm and Heather Drumm and is also survived by six great-grandchildren.

In his final days, George was lovingly cared for by Alyssa, Theresa, and Lynn, whose compassion and dedication were deeply appreciated by his family.

George Christopher Sevast will be remembered for his unwavering spirit, his dedication to his country, and the warmth and joy he brought to those around him. His legacy will continue through the lives he touched and the memories he created.

A visitation service will be held to honor George’s remarkable life on September 11, 2024, beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Saint Mark Greek Orthodox Church, Belleview, FL, followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. Internment to follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, at 12:30 p.m.