Lowell John Saxton

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved father Lowell Saxton, who left us on September 5, 2024, at the age of 88. He was a man of immense humor and wisdom, cherishing every moment spent with his loved ones and friends. His passion for motorcycles and his unwavering spirit will forever be remembered.

He was a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle. He worked at Chrysler as a tool and dye maker for 20 years, proving grounds test driver for GM, Co-Owner of North Woods Excavating and a school bus driver.

He was an active member of the Big Scrub Trail Riders and the Ocala Jeep Club, Ol’Florida Off-road Jeep Park volunteer. He was a commissioner for the Town of Lady Lake and a Hospice House Volunteer, Knights of Columbus member and a Patriot Guard Rider.

He had many hobbies and activities that he loved. He enjoyed hunting and fishing at a young age. He loved working in his woodshop creating furniture. He had the opportunity of racing cars but his most beloved passion was motorcycles. He loved every type of motorcycle and was happiest when riding.

He is survived by his wife Christiann Saxton, his children Theresa Stephenson, Linda Cole (Bill), Bill Saxton, Jennifer Groesser (Dan), Maggie Cooper (Richard), Mary Woodworth (Carl), his grandchildren Sean Stephenson, Molly Pasion, Great grandchildren Aiden Pasion, Luca Pasion and Morgan Stephenson plus step children and step grandchildren.

A visitation will be Sunday, September 8, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory – Lady Lake, located at 134 N US Highway 441 in Lady Lake.

A funeral mass will be held on September 10 at 8:30 a.m. at St. Timothy Catholic Church, located at 1351 Paige Pl. in Lady Lake.