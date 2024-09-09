78.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 9, 2024
type here...

Hilda I. Chabrier

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Hilda I. Chabrier
Hilda I. Chabrier

Hilda I. Chabrier, 82, of Utuado, Puerto Rico, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2024. A devoted wife, loving mother, and cherished friend, Hilda was known for her deep love of family and her passion for cooking. She found immense joy in caring for her loved ones, always putting their needs before her own.

Born on March 23, 1942, in Utuado, Puerto Rico, Hilda spent her life helping others, often being the first to offer a helping hand to those in need. Her warm personality and remarkable sense of humor brought light to everyone who knew her. She will be remembered for her dedication to her family and her unwavering love and support.

Hilda is survived by her son, Jose N. Cortes; her daughter, Jennifer Cortes; her granddaughters, Alondra Graxirena and Natalia Graxirena; and her grandson, Javier J. Cuevas.

Burial with graveside service for Hilda will take place at 11:30 a.m., Friday, September 13, at Florida National Cemetery (6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513), where she will be reunited with her beloved husband, the late Jose S. Cortes (1995).

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Amount of insurance not based on market value of house

A Villager who worked for 30 years as an insurance agent broker offers a little education on how homeowner’s insurance is calculated.

Residents could benefit as retention pond levels are reduced

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has an idea in which residents could benefit as the retention pond levels are reduced.

Bernie Sanders’ railing against corporations and billionaires is getting old

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident writes the U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ railing against corporations and billionaires is getting old.

Jennifer Parr has earned the right to spend her money how she pleases

A reader writes that Jennifer Parr has earned the right to spend her money how she pleases. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Lisa Anders needs to take her own advice about not taking the bait

A reader from Summerfield, responds to a recent Letter to the Editor from Villager Lisa Anders.

Photos