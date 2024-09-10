77.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Roy Lee Kelly

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Roy Lee Kelly, 74, of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida passed away in Lakeland, Florida on September 6, 2024. He was born in Louisa, Kentucky on June 21, 1950 to George and Wilma Kelly.

He enjoyed watching NASCAR, playing basketball, fishing, and bowling.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years: Bette Sue Kelly of Lake Panasoffkee, FL, his daughter: Michelle Jones of Ohio; son: Roy Glenn Kelly of Ohio; stepsons: Scott Wright of Dayton, Ohio, Todd Wright of Ketterington, Ohio, Sean Wright of Victoria, British Columbia; mother: Wilma Kelly of Louisa, Kentucky; sister: Sharon Maddox of Louisa, Kentucky. He had many grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A service will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 11 a.m. (visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.) at Purcell Chapel with Pastor Emery King officiating. Interment will follow at Tema Cemetery in Sumterville, Florida.

