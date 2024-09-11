Ilomay Evelyn Liedeka Thomas

Ilomay Evelyn Liedeka Thomas, 91 of The Villages FL passed away 9/6/24. She was the daughter of Henry Liedeka and Alta Root Liedeka and born on 11/16/32 in Green Bay WI.

Ilomay graduated from West High School in 1951 and went on to earn a Radiology degree from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. She was an X-ray technician at the Medical Group in Olean NY where she raised her three children, Jamie (Bill) Gregory of Gilbert AZ, Heidi (Brian) Friedrich of Pulaski PA and Bill (Anne) Thomas of Lakewood NY.

Ilomay was a past president of the Zonta Club, Red Hat Society and PT Cruiser Club. She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Olean and continued her church life when she retired to The Villages FL. She was very artistic including painting, glass etching and zentangle.

Ilomay was predeceased by her parents, her ex-husband William Thomas, and her companion of many years Rafael Carizales. Along with her children, she leaves behind 9 grandchildren: John Thomas, Karen Crang, Casey (Charlie) Nelson, Colby (Jimmy) Thomas, William Gregory, Christina Gregory, Emily (Rob) Kumher, Brian (Katie) Friedrich, Jacob (Julia) Friedrich, and 6 great grandchildren: Natalie Crang, Jaxon Crang, Jordy Nelson, Jet Nelson, Hank Thomas and Cade Thomas. Ilomay loved her family and was a Green Bay Packer owner and supporter.