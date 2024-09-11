Marilyn Clare Nunn

Marilyn Clare Nunn, 87, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2024. Marilyn was born June 6, 1937 in St. Louis, MO to Pauline and Joseph Krebs.

She was a graduate of Visitation Academy in 1955 and Fontbonne College in 1959. She majored in Dietetics and was a registered dietician at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis. Marilyn married her husband Mack ( Don) Nunn, May 7, 1960.

She lived in The Villages since 2003. Prior to moving to The Villages, she and Don lived in St. Louis, MO, Naperville, IL, Lakeland, FL, Bloomington, MN and Gurnee, IL. They were involved in Marriage Encounter for many years in Illinois. She enjoyed reading, music, word puzzles, and watching sports on TV.

Marilyn spread love, warmth and laughter. Her family was blessed by her nurturing nature, guidance and unconditional love. She considered her family her greatest blessing which included her beloved dog Macadoo. Marilyn fought cancer over the years and was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Even in her last year she still tried to make those around her laugh and smile which was a bright spot in her journey with Alzheimer’s disease.

Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her father Joseph, mother Pauline and sister Joan Krebs Thirolf.

Marilyn is survived by her husband Mack ( Don) Nunn, daughters Kathryn Nunn Pitocco ( Dominic) of Hillsborough, NC, Susan Nunn Wilson ( Nathan) of Lakeville, MN, and sons Michael Nunn (Holly) of Canton, GA, and James Nunn ( Jessica) of Bloomington, MN, sister Rita Krebs Muller of St. Louis, MO and twelve grandchildren.

Visitation will take place Tuesday, September 17, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at St. Marks Evangelist Catholic Church on County Road 42, Summerfield, FL.