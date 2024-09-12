John David Fickett

John David Fickett, 90, of The Villages, FL, peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 1st, after a brief and sudden illness. He was born to Gladys and John Fickett in Stoneham, MA, on December 6, 1933. The family later moved to Medford, MA, where John grew up surrounded by a close-knit group of boyhood friends, where mischievous, yet harmless fun was always around the corner. The bonds he formed with his boyhood pals remained throughout the years. John lived a full life of love, laughter, and adventure.

John is survived by his faithful wife of 29 years and the love of his life, Terry. He was a devoted husband and a fun-loving partner; together, they spent their days — from traveling the world to playing cards or enjoying a friendly game of tennis – their bond was unbreakable. They shared a beautiful life that was a testament to their love and companionship, a shining example to those who witnessed it.

He is also survived by his two sisters, three sons, James Addison, Ernie Addison (Ginger), and John Joseph Fickett; stepchildren Kimberly Self and Robert Self; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

A proud patriot, John retired after 26 years and one day of distinguished service in the United States Air Force. He served his country with honor, including tours in Korea and Vietnam. His sense of duty and honor matched his humor, quick wit, and competitive spirit. John was also a skilled bowler and a proud member of the Gainesville Florida Bowling Hall of Fame, and he continued to bowl well into his 80s.

Known fondly as “Papa John,” he treasured his visits and long phone conversations with his beloved granddaughter, Sierra. Some of John’s fondest memories throughout his lifetime were with his family in Maine, where he spent every summer and wouldn’t miss any opportunity to return to the place that meant so much to him.

John will be laid to rest with full military honors on Tuesday, September 24th, at 2:00 pm at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

While his passing leaves a void, the love and memories he leaves behind will continue to comfort those who were fortunate enough to know him. John will be remembered not only for his service and accomplishments but also for the joy he brought to those around him. He will be deeply missed and forever loved.