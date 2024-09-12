Raymond Leon Gauvin

Raymond Leon Gauvin, 77, passed away on September 8, 2024, in The Villages, FL. He was born on January 31, 1947, in Berlin, NH. Ray was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. We will always remember Ray for his love of family, generosity, intelligence, sense of humor, storytelling and his heart of gold. He was truly loved by all.

Ray’s legacy is carried on by his loving wife, Lillian Poulin, daughter Raegan and her husband Anthony Strazza, and their three children Mia Sandra, Salvatore Raymond, and Anthony Jr. He is also survived by his sister Irene Rivard, nephews Gary & Brian Rivard and Casey Trottier, in-laws Gerry & Sylvia Poulin, Marcel Poulin, Rachel & Gary Fysh, and their children Jay & Chad Poulin, Kelley Houghton, and Justin & Ryan Fysh. He was predeceased by his son Jamie, parents Leon and Dora, sister and brother-in-law Sandy & Lee Trottier, brother-in-law Don Rivard and in-laws Beatrice & Laurier Poulin.

Ray graduated from Berlin High School in 1965, before earning his Associate of Applied Science degree from NH Vocational Technical College. He furthered his education with a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of New Hampshire and an MBA from the University of Florida.

Ray served in the Armed Forces of the United States of America, a testament to his commitment to national service. His professional career was equally distinguished, having worked at several prominent companies including Moore Business Equipment, Dover, NH; Harris Corporation, Fort Worth-Dallas, TX; Hanscho, Mount Vernon, NY; Nebiola & Femag Graphics and Oxy Dry, Chicago, IL; and Baldwin Technologies, Shelton, CT. He was also a successful entrepreneur, owning Premier Vacation Homes and Premier Realty in Kissimmee, FL. His professional achievements were recognized with inclusion in Who’s Who Worldwide in 1992 and Who’s Who International in 1996.

Ray enjoyed baseball, fishing, skiing, softball and golf. He was also an avid sports enthusiast. In later years, his favorite things to watch were futbol/international soccer, Montreal Canadiens hockey and NASCAR racing.