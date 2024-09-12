78 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 12, 2024
type here...

Work taking place in sinkhole-plagued area of The Villages

By Staff Report

Major work has been taking place this week in an area of The Villages plagued by sinkholes.

A crew was using heavy equipment to dig up an area near the Cameron Villas in the Village of Calumet Grove.

default
Work has been taking place near the Cameron Villas in the Village of Calumet Grove.

Last month, a home in the Cameron Villas was declared uninhabitable by Marion County Building officials after sinkholes opened up behind the home near a pond which is owned by the Developer.

The area has been known for sinkholes, most notably the sinkholes of 2018 on McLawren Terrace in the Village of Calumet Grove that forced two homeowners out of their homes and left the residents of Community Development District 4 with costly repairs.

In a meeting in August, CDD 4 Board Chairman Cliff Wiener said there have been at least 10 sinkholes in that area in the more than two decades he has lived in The Villages.

“It is a Developer-owned pond, but homeowners are dealing with the problems,” Wiener said.

Headlines

Confusion reigns as new Villagers try to make sense of rate hike

News
Confusion reigned Thursday as some of the newest residents of The Villages tried to make sense of a rate hike.
Read more

Late-night lurker arrested near church in The Villages

Crime
A Lady Lake man was arrested after he was found lurking late at night at a church in The Villages.
Read more

Pumps ease flooding concerns on Historic Side of The Villages

News
The Villages District Government has taken steps to address residents’ concerns regarding flooding near Lake Paradise on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more

Middleton man nabbed on DUI charge after leaving bar under suspicion of unpaid tab

Crime
A Middleton man is facing a drunk driving charge after leaving a bar under the suspicion of an unpaid tab.
Read more

More Headlines

Speak out about manufactured home development before it’s too late

Letters to the Editor
A Lady Lake resident is urging people to show up Monday to voice opposition to a manufactured home community he contends will drain the town’s precious resources.
Read more

Suspicious behavior leads to arrest of suspected shoplifter at Walmart

Crime
Suspicious behavior led to the arrest of a suspected shoplifter at Walmart.
Read more

Older gentlemen think they own the roads and parking spaces

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Rio Grande woman warns that older gentlemen think they own the roads and parking spaces here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more

Colony Cottage Fit Club will be closed for part of next week

News
The Colony Cottage Recreation Center Fit Club will be closed for wallpaper renovation. We've got the dates.
Read more

DeSantis’ Gestapo has been out in full force

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Hillsborough resident contends it isn’t President Trump we should be worrying about when it comes to Project 2025. She points to evidence of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Gestapo.”
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeObituariesLetters to the EditorBreaking NewsPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballHealthBusinessGolf