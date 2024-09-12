Work taking place in sinkhole-plagued area of The Villages

Major work has been taking place this week in an area of The Villages plagued by sinkholes.

A crew was using heavy equipment to dig up an area near the Cameron Villas in the Village of Calumet Grove.

Last month, a home in the Cameron Villas was declared uninhabitable by Marion County Building officials after sinkholes opened up behind the home near a pond which is owned by the Developer.

The area has been known for sinkholes, most notably the sinkholes of 2018 on McLawren Terrace in the Village of Calumet Grove that forced two homeowners out of their homes and left the residents of Community Development District 4 with costly repairs.

In a meeting in August, CDD 4 Board Chairman Cliff Wiener said there have been at least 10 sinkholes in that area in the more than two decades he has lived in The Villages.

“It is a Developer-owned pond, but homeowners are dealing with the problems,” Wiener said.