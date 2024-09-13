Elizabeth Franza

Our beautiful mother Elizabeth Franza, born in Hempstead, New York February 3, 1941, peacefully passed away on August 24, 2024 in Lady Lakes Florida at the age of 83.

She was a loving wife to Robert Franza and dedicated mother to Christine, Robert and Susan. She was also the Loving grandma to Brittany, Alexandria, Austin, Chloe, Brandon, Michael, Nicholas, great grandma to Kai and mother in law to Thomas.. The daughter of Jeanette and Louis Bianco and granddaughter to Pauline Teifel and Angelina Lamongali who have already passed on.

Elizabeth graduated from Hempstead High School in 1959 where she had fond memories of twirling, Hi-Tones and the Key Clickers Club. She loved to talk about spending time at her grandmother’s candy store after school. She also never failed to tell everyone she knew that she met the love of her life during those years, Robert Franza had her heart the moment he walked through the doors of her church one Sunday morning.

She married Robert in 1960 and they ran off to Georgia to live happily in a trailer while he was in the military and made their story sound like a romance novel. They eventually moved back to Long Island NY and had 3 children. During that time she embarked on the challenge of becoming a nurse where she graduated from Farmingdale College first in her class. She went on to become a head nurse on a cardiac floor at Good Samaritan Hospital. Later she became a head nurse at North Shore Hematology Oncology for many years. During that time she became sick with stage 4 breast cancer which she courageously beat and then decided to retire and move to Florida with the love of her life.

Her love language was cooking and baking and she was amazing at it. She made every holiday so special and loved her family fiercely. Besides being a beautiful human she was a great dancer and loved music. She also loved to crochet gifts for her family, study numerology, tarot cards, metaphysical and astrology. She loved long days at the beach and packed everything but the kitchen sink, always including peanut butter and banana sandwiches, her favorite. She also enjoyed taking her fur baby Minnie for a walk in her neighborhood and chatting with friends along the way.

She spoke often about loving to just sit in her lanai and watch the birds land in the feeders and garden sanctuary Robert created. Elizabeth was one of those people who loved the simple things in life and cherished moments with her family. Her courage and strength was like no other and her beautiful sassy commentary was pure comedy. Beautiful inside and out leaving a void that cannot be filled.

Celebration of life ceremony at Del Webb Spruce Creek in Summerfield, Florida clubhouse to be announced at a later date.