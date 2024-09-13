78.6 F
The Villages
Friday, September 13, 2024
Kamala Harris’ husband gets warm welcome in The Villages

By Staff Report
Kamala Harris’ husband got a warm welcome Friday evening in The Villages.

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff was greeted by a crowd of Villagers at Lake Miona Recreation Center.

First Gentleman Douglas Emhoff spoke Friday night in The Villages.

Emhoff had a rousing message for the fired-up crowd.

Many of those attending the rally had lined up hours earlier during a steady drizzle. Those who showed up at the event were enthusiastic about Harris’ performance in which she took on Donald Trump in a televised debate earlier in the week.

Douglas Emhoff spoke to supporters of his wife’s candidacy at Lake Miona Recreation Center.

In true Villages’ fashion, a golf cart rally followed Emhoff’s speech. He got into the spirit of the event and used a bullhorn for a sendoff.

Doug Emhoff, with bullhorn, spoke to Villagers in the parking lot while sending off a golf cart rally.

