Kamala Harris’ husband gets warm welcome in The Villages

Kamala Harris’ husband got a warm welcome Friday evening in The Villages.

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff was greeted by a crowd of Villagers at Lake Miona Recreation Center.

Emhoff had a rousing message for the fired-up crowd.

Many of those attending the rally had lined up hours earlier during a steady drizzle. Those who showed up at the event were enthusiastic about Harris’ performance in which she took on Donald Trump in a televised debate earlier in the week.

In true Villages’ fashion, a golf cart rally followed Emhoff’s speech. He got into the spirit of the event and used a bullhorn for a sendoff.