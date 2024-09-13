Patricia Farley

78.5 F
The Villages
Friday, September 13, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Patricia Anne Farley, 58, Beloved wife, mother, daughter and friend, passed away on September 6, 2024, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Oxford, Florida, following complications from COPD and MAC disease. Born in1966 in Albany, NY, Patty was known for her spicy personality and her love of life.

A longtime resident of East Greenbush, NY, Patty was a graduate of Columbia High School. She worked for many years at Clean Harbors, an environmental company, in the Port of Albany. In 2001, Patty became the vice-president of N, J & K Inc. and Locomotion’s Sports Bar Inc. in Cobleskill, NY, where she formed countless cherished friendships. She later served as vice-president of The Links Restaurant at the Cobleskill Golf and Country Club.

Patty will be remembered for her infectious laugh, her love of music, and her appreciation for a good beer shared with friends. Her favorite color, purple, was as bold and beautiful as she was. Those who knew her will forever associate purple with her joyful spirit and zest for life.

Patty is survived by her devoted husband William Farley of The Villages, FL, her daughters Nicole Farley of Manhattan, NY, Justina Hyfantis of Knoxville, TN, and Kimberly Marciano of Ocala, FL, and her beloved grandchildren Hazel, Iggy, and Sophia. She is also survived by her father, Leo “Patrick” Sbuttoni and the late Kathy (Roberts)Sbuttoni of East Greenbush, NY, and survived by her sisters Kathie Rossello, Sharon Duquette, Theresa Bentley.

A celebration of Patty’s life will be held at the Villages SeaBreeze Recreation Centre located at 2384 Buena Vista Blvd. on October 09, 2024 from 12 noon.

