Patrick Sanders

Patrick M. Sanders, 82, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on September 10, 2024, in The Villages, Florida. Born in Chisholm, Minnesota, Pat was an avid outdoorsman who relished his annual fishing trips to Canada with his buddies. Pat had a natural gift for athleticism reflected in his hockey and skating skills.

Pat led an exceptional career in retail management that took he and his family around the Midwest forming lasting friendships along the way. Settling in Freeport, Illinois for over 40 years, Pat was a respected member of the business community who took great pride in working with each of sons. After moving to The Villages, Florida, Pat embraced what he often referred to as paradise where he basked poolside in the warmth and sun, rarely missed his long morning walks, golfed recreationally, and took pleasure in the simple joy of riding around in the golf cart.

Pat leaves behind his beloved wife of 60 years, Janice “Jan” Sanders; his sons and their wives, Michael (Rhonda) and Rian (Natalie); granddaughters, Brooke (Jeff) Branham and Lauren Mckiski; four cherished great-grandchildren who brought out his playful side; and his brother, Tim (Mary) Sanders. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael; mother, Shirley; and sister, Michelle.

Pat will be remembered for his mischievous sense of humor, duty to his neighbors, the dignity with which he treated everyone, and his dedication to friends. He had a talent for picking beautiful gifts for his wife and a sparkle that will carry in the hearts of those that loved him.