Mary Louise Bateman

Summerfield Florida- Mary, a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many entered the gates of Heaven at the age of 95 on September 9, 2024.

Born on November 24, 1928, to the late Clarence J. Toner and Susan E. (Gallagher) Toner, Mary was raised in Indianapolis, Indiana where she graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic High School and later St. Vincent School of Nursing. She met her husband, Paul P. Bateman, in Indiana and they were married for over 40 years until he went to Heaven in 1992. Mary and Paul spent his last 20 years in Homestead, Florida where Mary pursued her passion for nursing at James Archer Smith Hospital for the next 23 years until she retired.

During Mary’s 45-year career as a nurse, she worked on many units, but her favorite was obstetrics where she assisted in labor and delivery and cared for the new moms. She enjoyed working this job for the last 20 years of her career. Just four months after her husband’s passing in 1992, Mary experienced more loss due to Hurricane Andrew which destroyed her house, causing her to relocate to Tavernier, Florida. Despite the hour-long commute to the hospital, Mary wanted to remain dedicated to her patients. She continued to be a caring and compassionate nurse at James Archer Smith Hospital for the next three years before retiring in 1995. Mary’s resilience and optimism through difficult situations was truly remarkable. Even in the most trying times, she was known by many for never complaining and remaining in high spirits, lifting the mood of people around her.

In retirement, Mary moved to Spruce Creek South in Summerfield, Florida where she found a community she loved and made many friends. She was involved in several clubs over the years and enjoyed going most days to the clubhouse to play Bingo, Bunko, Euchre, Samba, and Mexican Train. She additionally belonged to the travel club and went on many trips with the club and her family after retiring. Her favorite trip was to Ireland with her two sisters and two nephews as she learned about her Irish heritage and spent time with family. Mary was an avid reader and enjoyed doing her word searches, crosswords, and puzzles. She was also an incredible seamstress and enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She undertook many sewing projects, making blankets and accessories for her grandchildren and a full wardrobe for her granddaughter’s dolls which will be cherished for generations to come.

Mary leaves behind to treasure her memory her two children, Debbie Kazakis (Jimmy) and Norman Bateman. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Ross Kazakis, Chris Kazakis, Mariann Kazakis, Paul Bateman, and Preston Bateman. Her younger sister Sue Hemmelgarn also survives her in addition to many nieces, nephews, and friends. Mary is preceded in death by her brothers Samuel and Charles Toner, sister Katherine “Katie” Allen, daughter-in-law Vanessa Richmond Bateman, and many friends.

A special thank you to our mom’s caregivers, Nancy, Jessica, and Ciera from Senior Helpers. We could not have done it without their loving care for Miss Mary. We are so blessed to have such an amazing mom who was loved by all who met her.

Funeral services will be held on September 21,2024 at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center with a visitation from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the funeral service beginning at 4 p.m. with a catered reception to follow at the Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center located at 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Fl 32162.