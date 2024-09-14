Shirley Blount

Shirley Ann Chase Blount, age 97, died on September 7, 2024, at her home in Summerfield, FL. Shirley was born on April 18, 1927, in Lacona, NY, and lived with her parents Kenneth L. and Mabel (Corse) Chase.

A fond memory of her childhood was spending summers with her much-loved grandparents, Henry and Anna Corse, in Cohoes, NY. She graduated from Sandy Creek Central School in Sandy Creek, NY, and Russell Sage College in Troy, NY. During college she studied fashion merchandising and completed her education at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. While living in the city, she enjoyed going to the theater and taking in shows on Broadway. Shirley married George Robert Blount on July 10, 1947, and they celebrated their 73rd anniversary before George’s death in 2021. She is survived by her children, Charlotte (James) Henneberger, Howard Peter Blount, Jeannette Blount, and Tad (Mary) Blount, as well as eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Robert Dennison Chase, and her daughter-in-law, Martha Patell Blount.

Shirley and George lived in Lacona, where the family business, the Blount Lumber Company, was located, and raised their family in the same town where they had grown up. They were a valued part of their community and had many happy times hosting friends in their home. Shirley was a loving, caring, engaged mother. Her children’s friends delighted in being around her and included in family gatherings. This also involved many special times at the family’s Sandy Pond cottage.

Shirley was very family oriented and treasured her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They especially liked when she would put on her tap shoes and perform one of her dance routines, “Tea for Two.” During retirement, Shirley and George divided their time between Isles of Capri, FL, and later, Summerfield, FL, and Sandy Pond, NY. Shirley was an avid reader and also enjoyed music, walks, and visits with her lifelong friends.

She kept up with current events, sports, and the many activities and milestones of her family. Through her later years, Shirley was able to stay at her home with the assistance of her daughters. Shirley was generous with her time, attention, and love for others. She had an infectious laugh, a terrific sense of humor, and could always be counted on for a good conversation and kind words of encouragement. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and caring neighbors.