Susie K. Madere, 72, of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida passed away in The Villages, Florida on September 9, 2024.

She was born in Miami, Florida on December 15, 1951 to Bennie and Ethel Kimbrough. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Center Hill, Florida. Mrs. Madere enjoyed sewing and was a former school bus driver for Sumter County Schools. She was also the owner of the Hazen House Assisted Living in Center Hill.

She is survived by her husband: Steve Madere; sons: Taw Nortan of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida, Steve Roesel (Bobbie Jo) of Rincon, Georgia, and Thomas Roesel (Cheryl) of Wahoo, Florida; daughter: Pamela Barrett of Groveland, Florida; 15 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.