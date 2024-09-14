77.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 14, 2024
type here...

Susie K. Madere

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments

Susie K. Madere, 72, of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida passed away in The Villages, Florida on September 9, 2024.

She was born in Miami, Florida on December 15, 1951 to Bennie and Ethel Kimbrough. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Center Hill, Florida. Mrs. Madere enjoyed sewing and was a former school bus driver for Sumter County Schools. She was also the owner of the Hazen House Assisted Living in Center Hill.

She is survived by her husband: Steve Madere; sons: Taw Nortan of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida, Steve Roesel (Bobbie Jo) of Rincon, Georgia, and Thomas Roesel (Cheryl) of Wahoo, Florida; daughter: Pamela Barrett of Groveland, Florida; 15 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We had a bad experience with local plumbing company

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a bad experience with a local plumbing company.

It may be time to take keys away from slow-driving older gentleman

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident says she may have encountered a slow-driving older gentleman and it may be time to take his keys away.

Republicans have done more for African Americans

A Village of Pennecamp resident suggests that Republicans have done more to advance the cause of African Americans than the Democrats.

Americans have been brainwashed about ‘insurrection’

In a Letter to the Village of Rio Grande, points to a fellow resident as evidence of brainwashing in connection with the Jan. 6 “insurrection.”

Congressman Webster’s record deserves some scrutiny

A Village of Palo Alto resident contends that Congressman Daniel Webster’s record deserves some scrutiny by his constituents.

Photos