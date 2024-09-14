William Garner

William Garner, 85, resident of The Villages, Florida since 1994, passed away on September 10, 2024. He had a 32-year career with the Department of Defense, which included 6 years of active duty in the US Army. He spent the majority of his career in Germany.

Upon retiring from government service, he established a successful Edward Jones office, initially from his Villages home, before setting up shop in Summerfield. After his second retirement, he thoroughly enjoyed The Villages amenities, including dancing, golf, and bridge.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Ursula, sons Bill (Sonia) and Bob (Lisa), grandchildren Ashton, Madison, and Sara, brothers Ron (Janice), Mike (Beverly), Bruce (Diane), and John (Denise).

Bill will be remembered for his caring and nurturing nature.