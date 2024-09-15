James Oree Pitts

James Oree Pitts, 87, of Webster, Florida passed away in Webster, Florida on September 11, 2024. He was born in Webster, Florida on January 14, 1937 to Curtis and Jennie Pitts.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Gant Lake and of the Eagles Lodge in Okahumpka, Florida.

He is survived by his wife: Julia Pitts of Webster, Florida; daughter: Kristy Kay Adams of Webster, Florida; grandsons: Kory B. Howard of Inverness, Florida and W. Erik Adams of Webster, Florida; great granddaughter: Rayna Howard of Inverness, Florida; great grandson: Waylon Adams of Webster, Florida and brother: Ronald D. Pitts of Bushnell, Florida.