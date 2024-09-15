Richard Hamilton Curtis Sr.

Richard “Dick” Curtis, born in Salem, Massachusetts, the son of Donald and Muriel (Greeley) Curtis. He grew up in Maine, where he pursued his education and later earned a master’s degree from Boston University.

His pursuit of education led him to teaching, where he met the love of his life, Donna. They were blessed with three sons. Dick’s career took him to various places, from Maine to Massachusetts, Alaska, Arizona, and Turkey. He rose to the position of principal and eventually superintendent of schools. He was a proud Eagle Scout, and he dedicated many years to the BSA, serving as an assistant scoutmaster and Director of Maine High Adventure for several seasons.

Dick had a dual career. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 35 years, retiring as a lieutenant colonel in 2002. His interests included the Boston Red Sox, fishing, gardening, birding, and the outdoors. In 2007 Dick retired to The Villages, Florida, where he continued to enjoy life and treasure visits from his beloved family. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be remembered for his love of cooking and the delicious meals he made for family and friends.

Dick is survived by Donna (Batchelder) Curtis his wife of 55 years, son Charles of Wildwood, FL; son Matthew, his wife Shatay Zöe Trigère and their daughters Shunie and Skaya of Minneola, FL; son Richard, his wife Candan and their children Isabel and Sam of Chiang Mai, Thailand; brother Greg Curtis of The Villages, sister Gail Curtis of Portland, Maine; Brother and Sister-in-law Bill and Diane Batchelder of The Villages, sisters-in-law Fran and Mary Jo Batchelder of Maine, Sister and brother-in-law Jane

and Mike Frankie of NH.; brother-in-law Ed Batchelder of Maine, Brother and Sister-in-law Jim and Andrea

Batchelder of NH; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Richard will be held Friday, September 20, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Pl, Lady Lake, FL 32159. Following the funeral service will be a committal service from 1:30 p.m. to 1:49 p.m. at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513.