Ronald Marion Lewis

Ronald Marion Lewis, 72, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

He was born in Wildwood, Fl., the son of the late Marjorie Tillman Lewis and William Marion Lewis, Jr.

Ron was a loving husband, father, papa and friend. He was known as a strong man who took pride in everything he did. He gave the most incredible hugs, lived life his way and always gave 110%. If he gave you his word, it was written in stone. His greatest joy was being a provider and protecter to his family.

He loved the Florida Gators, and working in his yard. He was an incredibly loving husband, and his daughter looked at him with complete admiration. To his best friends, he was known as Gator or Ron L., but his favorite people called him Papa.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Stephanie “Erica” Lewis.

Surviving is his wife, Mary Grady Lewis; daughter, Kacey (Brock) Harwell; son, Chris (Nicole) Lewis; and grandchildren, Henry Tillman Harwell, Reed Anderson Harwell, Jackson Lewis and Kaylee Lewis.

Funeral service will be 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home in Florence, SC. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2024, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Wildwood, FL with Pastor Craig Attaway officiating.