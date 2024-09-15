Tom W. Cummings

84.9 F
Sunday, September 15, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Thomas “Tom” Cummings, a beloved father, partner, and war hero on July 25th, 2024 at Leesburg Hospital. He was born in Weehawken, New Jersey on August 3rd, 1949 and grew up in Gerritsen Beach, Brooklyn, NY. Tom touched the lives of many with his love, courage and dedication.

Tom’s life was marked by courage and sacrifice from an early age. As a young man, he bravely served as a Marine in the Vietnam War where he demonstrated unwavering bravery and dedication to his country. His service earned him two Purple Hearts for injuries sustained in combat.

After returning from Vietnam, Tom embarked on a 44 year journey as a Custodial Engineer with the New York City Board of Education. His colleagues remember him as a diligent worker and a kind soul who always had a smile and a kind word for everyone he encountered.

Tom found great joy and love in his personal life, spending the last 19 years with his devoted partner, Cathy Workman. Their bond was one of mutual respect, love, and shared adventures. Together, they created a warm and loving home filled with laughter and cherished memories.

His legacy lives on through his three children, Robert, Thomas and Danielle Cummings. Tom was always there to provide them with wisdom, support, and unconditional love. His legacy lives on through them, as they carry forward his values and memories in their hearts.

Rest in peace, Thomas William Cummings. Your journey here has ended, but your legacy will forever remain in our hearts.

