John Smith Schultz

With solemn reverence, we commemorate John Smith Schultz (Lady Lake, Florida), whose life came to an end on September 10, 2024 at the age of 75, leaving behind cherished memories.

Though his name may fade from the lips of time, the imprint John Smith leaves upon the hearts of his loved ones remains eternally vivid a testament to the depth of his spirit and the richness of his legacy.