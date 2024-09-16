Melissa Dawn Swoap

Melissa Dawn Swoap, age 55, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2024, at The Ted & Diane Brandley House in Summerfield, Florida.

Born in Ocala, Florida, on September 21, 1968, Melissa was known for her unwavering love, resilience, and the remarkable strength she exhibited throughout her life. Melissa’s journey was one of determination and courage, especially as a single mother. She was a devoted parent, playing the role of both mother and father, and a best friend to her son, whom she raised with an abundance of love and devotion. Her commitment to her son was the cornerstone of her life, and their bond was a testament to her loving and nurturing spirit.

Despite facing numerous challenges, including a long and difficult battle with stage 3 colon cancer diagnosed in 2017, Melissa never allowed her illness to overshadow the love she had for her family. Her health struggles began in 2011, but it wasn’t until six years later that she received the diagnosis that would define her final years. Even as the cancer spread, Melissa’s primary focus remained the well-being of her son, exemplifying her selfless nature. Throughout her life, Melissa was a pillar of support and kindness to her community. Her generous heart and the strength of her spirit touched the lives of many. She faced hardships with grace and humor, always managing to bring joy and laughter to those around her.

Melissa is survived by her loving mother, Zona Doane (Stan) five of her siblings, Willie Swoap, Rocky Swoap, Barb Swoap, Kay Rasnick (Dave), Mary Newhart (Mike), Cindy Key (Paul) and her devoted son, Chase Swoap, who was her greatest joy and source of pride. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews; Chris Swoap, Jason Swoap (Jodi), Amanda Rich, Erin Rasnick, Morgan Rasnick, Dalton Swoap, and Trey Bryant, her babies. Grandniece and nephews, Piper Pursell, Bayne Swoap, and Evan Swoap. Her father, Bill Swoap, brother Wa-Who Swoap, and niece Rachel Wright, preceded her in death.

The legacy Melissa leaves behind is one of love, strength, and an unwavering commitment to family, which will be cherished and remembered by all who had the privilege to know her. During her final days, Melissa was cared for by her son Chase, who stepped into the role of caregiver with immense love and dedication. The unbreakable bond they shared was a source of comfort and strength for Melissa, and her guidance and affection will be profoundly missed by Chase and all who loved her.

A memorial service to celebrate Melissa’s life will be held, honoring the bravery, loving heart, and enduring spirit that defined her. Melissa will be remembered not just for the battles she faced, but for the grace with which she faced them, leaving behind a legacy of love and strength that will continue to inspire and influence her family and friends. In the hearts of those she leaves behind, Melissa Dawn Swoap will forever be a symbol of the indomitable spirit of a loving mother, a cherished family member, and a dear friend whose memory will be treasured for years to come. Her story is one of triumph over adversity, and her memory will serve as a beacon of hope and resilience to all who knew her.