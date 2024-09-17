Shirley Baisden

Shirley Ann Baisden, age 82, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on June 1, 1942, in Jasper, Florida, to the late John Franklin and Mary (Hunter) Smith. Shirley’s educational journey included a Bachelor of Science from Georgia College on June 6, 1987, a Master of Science in Family Studies on June 11, 1989, and Cognitive Training in Therapy from Mercer University in 1990.

She later became a Family Marital Therapist with significant experience in social work, focusing on patients dealing with substance abuse and patients in hospice care. Outside of her professional life, Shirley enjoyed playing tennis, golf, and Bridge, and was active in neighborhood social events and clubs. She also traveled extensively around the world. During her time working at Oberman’s Factory in Valdosta, Georgia, in 1960, where she made Levi’s Blue Jeans, she met Dorothy, who became her lifelong friend. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandchildren: Jason V. Conlee and Robert B. Brickle; siblings: Joseph (Calvin) Smith, Nell Walker, Lillian Bass, and Charles Smith.

Her survivors include her husband of 65 years, whom she married on April 18, 1959, Benjamin Bryant Baisden of The Villages, Florida; her children: Sylvia E. Conlee of The Villages, Florida, and Lisa G. Young of Calhoun, Georgia; grandchildren, Xavier R. Conlee, Zachary B. Conlee, Autumn L. Lucas, April A. Harris, Cody B. Barker, and Jessica A. Lambert; great grandchildren: Caleb A. Conlee Fisher, Kristina E. Conlee, Dixianna S. Conlee, Xavianna G. Conlee, Robert B. Johnson, Summer Hawkins, Skyler Hawkins, Saylor Hawkins, Brinnson Lucas, Aubri Joray, Addilyn Scrabak, Astyn Harris, Ayce Harris, Hayden Barker, Grayson Barker, Maddison Bolin, Addison Humphrey, and Laney Humphrey; brother, James (Jimmy) Smith; her best friend, Dorothy Atchison.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at the Valdosta Chapel of Music Funeral Services with burial to follow in Riverview Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at the funeral home.