James Murphy

James Patrick Murphy left us on September 13, 2024.

Born in Lincolndale, NY in 1930, he grew up in Queens, NY with four brothers and one sister.

In 1948, Jim enlisted in the Naval Submarine Service where he served until being honorably discharged in 1954.

He married his lovely wife, Dorothy Grundstrom on September 30, 1956 and they remained happily married for nearly 68 years – a milestone very few couples have ever achieved.

Together, Jim and Dottie raised their family of five children on Long Island until 1983, when they followed their dreams and relocated to San Diego where they lived for nearly 20 years.

During their time on Long Island, the children attended St. Anne’s School in Brentwood, where Jim served for many years on the School Board and was responsible for the development of the new Church and School building.

In 2002, while visiting Central Florida, they discovered The Villages and moved to Spanish Springs, where they currently still reside.

Jim was an avid golfer, loved swimming, playing cards and spending time at the beach with his family.

Jim is preceded in death by the recent passing of his son, William Keith Murphy, on August 16, 2024 – a loss that has touched many lives. Also, preceded in death by his parents, James P. & Bridget McGlue, sister Anne, and brothers Francis and William.

Jim is survived by his wife Dottie, daughter Susan (Jack), and sons Jimmy (Maryanne), Mark (Cathy) and David. He is also survived by his brothers, Edward (Patricia) and John (Ann).

He is also survived by 17 Grandchildren and 18 Great-grandchildren.

Words cannot express how much Jim will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Memorial Mass will be held Monday, October 7, 2024 8:30 a.m. at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Lady Lake, FL. Following the mass, the US Navy will render honors at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at 11:00 a.m.