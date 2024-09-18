Michael Jon Larson

Michael Jon Larson, 84, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Minnetonka, MN, passed away on September 7, 2024 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. Born to Eleanor and Merlin Larson, Mike grew up in St. Paul with his sister, Judy. He held his St. Paul roots close to his heart throughout his life.

Mike’s passion for sports was evident from a young age. He not only excelled as a natural athlete but also later as a coach, forming lifelong friendships and creating a lasting legacy in both playing and coaching. A proud alumnus of the University of Minnesota, Mike played goalie for the Gopher Hockey team under John Mariucci and pitched for the Gopher Baseball team coached by Dick Siebert. During his senior year, the University of Minnesota finished third in the NCAA hockey tournament with Mike in net. In 1962, he was honored to be the goalie for Team USA at the World Hockey Championship, where the team earned a bronze medal. Remarkably, Mike played goalie without a helmet or mask, famously quipping when asked what he did when the puck came at his head: “I ducked.” Mike also served his country as a member of the Minnesota National Guard.

Mike met his first wife, Karen Hallstrom, at Mechanic Arts High School in St. Paul. They married in 1964 and spent 44 years together raising a family. He dedicated his career to teaching in the Minnetonka School District, where he also coached various sports, including football, hockey, baseball, and golf. His commitment extended to running intramural programs and coaching hockey at Hopkins High School and St. Louis Park. An enthusiastic golfer, Mike recorded four holes-in-one after the age of 60 and enjoyed fishing with his best friend, George Soukup, often with a cigar in hand.

In 2010, Mike married his second wife, Colleen Clymer. Together, they enjoyed life between Bloomington, MN, and The Villages, FL, playing golf, traveling the world, and cherishing time with family and friends.

Mike is remembered fondly for his dedication to sports, his love for his family, teaching, and his joyful spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Simply put, Mike was a good man.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Merlin Larson; his mother, Eleanor (Cordes) Larson; and his first wife, Karen. He is survived by his second wife, Colleen (Clymer) Larson; his sister, Judy (Leach); daughter, Julie (Dave) Schweitzer; son, David (Cindy) Larson; four granddaughters, Carly Schweitzer, Macy Larson, Lauren Schweitzer, and Emma Larson; step-son Ben Clymer (Sarah); four step-grandsons, Brendan, Colin, Carson, and Bowen; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 30th at Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd W, Wayzata, MN 55391. Complimentary valet will be available. 2:00 p.m. a Visitation, 3:00 p.m. a Celebration of Life, and 4:00 p.m. Drinks and Appetizers.