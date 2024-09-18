88.9 F
Patricia Ann Kovalchik

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments

Patricia Kovalchik, 94, of The Villages, Florida passed a way on September 9, 2024.
She was born in Akron, Ohio where she lived most of her life before moving to Florida in 1993.

Preceded by her husband, Steve. She was very proud of her three daughters; Stephanie (James) Yost, Lynn Gross, and Laurie (David) Vanscoy. She is also survived by her grandsons, Chad Kleibscheidel (Barbara Wernet), Ryan (Justine) Haas, Adam (Hillary) Haas and Steven Vanscoy. She also had three great grandchildren; Savannah, Scarlett and Harper Haas. She leaves behind a sister-in-law, Virginia Armocida any many nieces and nephews.

Patricia enjoyed playing cards with her friends in The Villages, going shopping, and going out to eat. A fond memory of the grandsons was “ grandma didn’t bake us cookies, but she was a good grandma.”

Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Our memories will always be treasured by the family.

Funeral services will held at St. Timothy’s Church on September 26, 2024.

