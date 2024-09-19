Charles Kenneth Duma

Charles Kenneth Duma, originally from Brighton Michigan, passed away at age 49 on August 31, 2024. Born on April 29, 1975, Chuck or Chuckie, as he was affectionately known, graduated from Brighton High School before earning his degree from Western Michigan University.

Chuck will be remembered for his remarkable wit, kindness, and intelligence. His sense of humor brought joy to all who knew him. An avid fan of movies, live music, and the Detroit Lions, he also had a passion for traveling, which took him around the world.

He was always ready to lend a helping hand to someone in need. His love for his family and friends was evident, as he was a cherished son, brother, uncle, and friend.

He is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Susan Duma; his sisters, Jennifer Buntine (Jason) and Elizabeth Strong (Brent); and his five nieces and nephews, Lauren, Alex, Lena, Allison, and Aaron.