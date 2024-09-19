87 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 19, 2024
type here...

Charles Kenneth Duma

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Charles Kenneth Duma
Charles Kenneth Duma

Charles Kenneth Duma, originally from Brighton Michigan, passed away at age 49 on August 31, 2024. Born on April 29, 1975, Chuck or Chuckie, as he was affectionately known, graduated from Brighton High School before earning his degree from Western Michigan University.

Chuck will be remembered for his remarkable wit, kindness, and intelligence. His sense of humor brought joy to all who knew him. An avid fan of movies, live music, and the Detroit Lions, he also had a passion for traveling, which took him around the world.

He was always ready to lend a helping hand to someone in need. His love for his family and friends was evident, as he was a cherished son, brother, uncle, and friend.

He is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Susan Duma; his sisters, Jennifer Buntine (Jason) and Elizabeth Strong (Brent); and his five nieces and nephews, Lauren, Alex, Lena, Allison, and Aaron.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Safety concerns about roundabouts in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident addresses safety concerns with regard to roundabouts in The Villages.

Don’t publish false information about Kamala Harris!

A Village of Chatham reader scolds Villages-News.com for publishing a Letter to the Editor she says contained false information about Kamala Harris.

Publicity-starved DeSantis wasting Florida taxpayers’ money

A Continental Country Club reader contends the Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement of a state probe into the latest Trump assassination attempt show that the governor is starving for publicity.

You should be kinder on someone’s looks

A Village of Hemingway resident responds to a letter writer who took a harsh view of the appearance of Trump ally Laura Loomer.

It’s really a very simple choice

A Village of Piedmont resident suggests that voters will face a very simple choice this November. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos