Thursday, September 19, 2024
Grandchild witnesses Summerfield man’s attack on estranged wife

By Staff Report
Victor Alan Westman
Victor Alan Westman

A Summerfield man was jailed after an attack on his estranged wife was witnessed by their grandchild.

Victor Alan Westman Jr., 51, was arrested at his home on Tuesday on a charge of domestic battery.

Westman’s estranged wife was disputing a financial issue with him when he struck her on the left side of her face, which “left visible minor bruising,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She also suffered scratches to her forearm and bicep during the altercation.

The wife attempted to call 911 when Westman took her phone and threw it to the ground.

The couple’s grandchild witnessed the attack and described what happened during an interview with a deputy.

Westman claimed he had been defending himself.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail where he was initially held without bond.

