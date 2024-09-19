Timothy Allen Walston Sr.

Timothy Allen Walston Sr. 65, of Bushnell, Florida passed on September 16, 2024. He was born in Wilson, North Carolina on December 7, 1958 to Wallace and Geraldine Walston.

He enjoyed watching sports, racing his dirt bike in his younger years, going out on the boat and traveling the country as a truck driver.

He is survived by his Son: Tim Walston, Jr. of Oneida Tennessee; Stepdaughter: Amanda Smith (James) of Ocala, Florida; Grandchildren: Cameron Walston, Amber Walston, Jazmyne Marshall, and Layla Marshall; and his beloved dog: Jazabel.

He is preceded in death by his grandson: DeCota Logan.