Webster backs failed vote to avoid government shutdown

Congressman Daniel Webster has voted in favor of a measure to keep the government open until March 28, but the vote came up short Wednesday in the U.S. House of Representatives.

H.R. 9494 sought to prevent a government shutdown by the Sept. 30 deadline. The bill included a provision prohibiting states from accepting voter applications from people who do not have documentary proof of citizenship.

The bill received 202 votes, with 220 House members voting against the measure. Two members voted present and seven members did not vote. You can see the role call at his link: https://clerk.house.gov/Votes/2024431

“I hate and almost never support continuing resolutions, but given Biden-Harris’ open borders we must ensure illegals cannot register to vote in our elections,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages. “I voted for this bill today because it prevents another last minute bloated omnibus bill that would tie the hands of a future Trump Administration, all while addressing the need to secure our elections.

“It’s simple, only American citizens should be able to vote in American elections. The SAVE Act would protect the integrity of our elections by removing non-citizens from existing voter rolls and ensure that documentary proof of citizenship is obtained when registering to vote in federal elections.

“While I’m pleased that this legislation included funding for critical priorities, including defense, veterans’ services, and disaster relief, I remain focused on cutting the spigot of wasteful spending that contributes to our national debt, burdening hardworking Americans.”