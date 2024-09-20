Reginald Evans

Reginald John Evans, 86, of The Villages, FL, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2024, after a short battle with cancer.

Reg was born February 4, 1938, in London to John and Isabel. After finishing Sixth Form (High School), Reg briefly joined the British Army, during which he engaged in highly classified reconnaissance missions to various German pubs for a pint. In 1963 he moved to Los Angeles, CA, where he started his career with Davis Colors and worked his way up to Vice President.

In 1975, Reg met his wife Kay at a Wailers Ski Club event.

Family lore has it that he asked her if she wanted to dance and she politely declined. Not to be deterred, he followed up with “Yes, you do” and the rest is history. After traveling the world and running out of places to go, they settled in the Los Angeles, CA, area and had two children, John and Kathleen.

Reg decided to follow his passion and opened a small café in Torrance, CA in 1988. He always mentioned that his children running up to him in the evening as he returned home from work was a highlight of his day. The kids feel they should come clean and acknowledge that the first thing they asked was if he brought any candy – which he always did.

In 1994, the family moved back to the east coast, settling in Bowie, MD, where Reg returned to a career with Davis Colors as a logistics specialist. After successfully getting the kids to adulthood, in 2006 Reg and Kay moved to The Villages where he maximized his retirement years by traveling, making paella, playing cribbage, singing karaoke, never letting Kay win at gin, stage performances, and taking any opportunity to share a good glass of wine with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Kay, children, John and Kathleen, both of Reston, VA, and sister, Jean Cook, of Croydon, UK.