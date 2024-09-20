Roland John Haines

Roland John Haines, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and Vietnam War veteran, peacefully passed away on September 7, 2024, in The Villages, Florida, at the age of 79.

Born in April 1945, John lived a life defined by dedication to country and love for his family. John proudly served in the US Airforce, demonstrating courage and resilience. His service and sacrifice will forever be remembered and honored by those who knew him and those who learned of his story. He continued serving his country in the Federal Government, first, as a computer expert, and later, as a cyber security analyst who protected government computers for several different agencies.

John is survived by his devoted wife, Lynne Foster Haines, who stood by his side with unwavering support and love throughout their many years together. He leaves behind four loving children: Patrick (Tony Montemurro) Haines, Kelly (Anthony) Wise, Jennifer Haines, and Michael Haines, each of whom he deeply cherished. He is also survived by his brother Vernon L. (René) Cowell, MD; his grandchildren, his brother-in-law Curtis Washington; sister’s-in-law Jill (Greg Howie) Foster, MD., Lauren (Howard Wilson) Foster; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews.

Being a grandfather brought John immense pride and joy. He adored and was adored by his grandchildren: Parker, Norah, and Reese. Their laughter, accomplishments, and presence brightened his days and filled his heart. After retirement, John and Lynne moved to Florida where they made many new friends who became extended family. John’s interests led him to gather people together who loved live jazz events and trying new restaurants with interesting menus. He joined the Sophisticated Gents of Florida, ate once a week with the ROMEOs (Retired Older Men Eating Out Socially), line danced with Gentlemen’s R & B Steppers, got a drone license, played a djembe in a drum circle, and joined The African American Club of The Villages. Life in Florida was active and fulfilling.

Remembrance of John’s legacy will be carried forward by his family and the countless lives he touched with his kindness, friendship, mentorship, and generosity. His memory will forever remain a source of inspiration and comfort to all who had the privilege of knowing him. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in John’s memory to a veteran’s organization of your choice, to honor his service and dedication to his country. A celebration of John’s life will be held in Maryland and Florida to share remembrances and honor him.

The celebration in Maryland will be held Sunday, October 20th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The celebration in Florida will be held Saturday, November 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rest in peace, John. Your legacy of love and service will live on forever in our hearts.