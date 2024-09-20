86.7 F
The Villages
Friday, September 20, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Susan Pagels Ettmayer of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2024 in her home at the age of 67, leaving an irreplaceable void in the hearts of her family.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 45 years, Conrad and three daughters Jennifer (Arun) Singh, Jessica (Craig) Poznanski, and Rebecca (Rony) Alvarado. She was the cherished grandmother of Sofia, Emma, and Noelle Alvarado and Adysen Poznanski. Sue was also a loving sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

A native of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, daughter of William and Marolyn Pagels, Sue earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. She enjoyed a fulfilling 40-year career as an HR and administrative professional. Sue was deeply committed to her church communities, having served on the Church Council for Christ the King Lutheran Church in Delafield, Wisconsin, and as an active member of Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages, Florida.

Sue’s passions included sewing, crafting, traveling, solving puzzles, shelling on the beach, and cheering on the Green Bay Packers every Sunday. Above all, Sue found boundless joy in being her husband’s lifelong partner and a devoted mother and grandmother. Her love and dedication to her family and friends were evident in everything she did, leaving a legacy of warmth and kindness.

A celebration of Sue’s life will be held on Monday, October 14, at 11:00 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages, Florida. Family and friends are invited to attend and share their memories.

