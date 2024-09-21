Carole Zaccone

Carole Zaccone, was born on February 9, 1940 in Quincy, Massachusetts to the late J Harris and Regina (Carlson) Golbranson. She grew up in Braintree Massachusetts and was a proud graduate of Braintree High School Class of 1958.

Carole spent her entire career in Accounting working for several different companies. Her last job before retirement was in the Business Office of Lasell University before her retirement in 1996.

Carole and her husband Richard were married in September 1984. After they both retired they bought a home in Yarmouth Port Massachusetts on Cape Cod where they lived for many years. She was a volunteer at the Yarmouth Port library and a congregant of the First Congregational Church in Yarmouth, one of the oldest congregations on Cape Cod. Carole and Richard purchased a home in The Villages Fl in 2003 and were “snowbirds” for 10 years before becoming full time Villagers.

Both she and Richard were congregants of the Congregational Church in Summerfield. Carole enjoyed playing golf with her husband and her many friends; always had her nose in a book; and enjoyed her weekly “wine under the trees” with the ladies in the neighborhood. She also enjoyed hosting get togethers in their home, especially during the holidays. When Carole was in elementary school her class was given an assignment to correspond with a “pen pal” who lived in the “sister” town of Braintree England. She continued her correspondence and friendship with Alison her entire life and they visited each other with their spouses in their home countries.

Carole died on September 14, 2024 at Cornerstone Hospice after a several year battle with cancer with her loving husband and sister by her side.

She is survived by her husband Richard of 40 years, her sister Marjorie (Golbranson) Watson, her stepson Richard Zaccone Jr (Jean), step grandchildren Anthony and Averi Zaccone and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers John Golbranson (Dorothy) and Carl (Shirley) Golbranson.

A memorial service will be held on Friday October 18, 2024 at 11 a.m. at the Congregational Church, 15421 S US Highway 301, Summerfield, FL 34491.