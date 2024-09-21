John Wayne Freeman, 83, of Oxford, FL, passed away September 10, 2024. He was born March 28, 1941, in Valdosta, GA, to Ora Oscar and Marie Freeman.

Wayne took his faith seriously, being baptized at the age of 16 years old, and has been a member of the Church of Christ ever since.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Joyce Elizabeth (nee Babbitt) Freeman; son, Kevin W. (Jennifer) Freeman and daughter, Amy (Robert) White; grandchildren: LoisAnne, Logan and Lylah Freeman and Ethan, Hannah and Aaron White.

There will a celebration of life memorial service 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, at the Church of Christ in Wildwood, FL.